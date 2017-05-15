Free summer reading program offers incentives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Reading for fun can be beneficial for so many reasons, most importantly it helps to keep brains in shape and one local program is encouraging opening books over the summer.

The Public Library of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County is getting ready to kick off their eight-week Summer Reading Program.

Participants will be rewarded to reach reading goals with incentive prizes to keep their motivation on the move with weekly prizes. Readers can to read whatever they’d like, whatever they find interesting, or challenging or entertaining, fiction or nonfiction, in any genre.

The Public Library’s Summer Reading Program runs from Saturday, June 3 through Saturday, July 29, at 17 branch library locations all over the city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

Readers of all ages are welcome to participate.

For more information on the Summer Ready Program, visit The Public Library ABQ-BERNCO’s website.