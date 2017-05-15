For Your Information: Mistakes To Avoid When Renting

Corey Peterson from Kahuna Investments joined New Mexico Living to talk to us about the mistakes to avoid when renting.

The mistakes to avoid are first, paying the asking price, negotiate. Also, assuming the unit you looked at is the one you are getting. Third, not looking at crime statistics before you sign a lease. Last, is moving during Moving Season.

How to Have Success When You RENT: Research, Exact details, Negotiate, Time.

