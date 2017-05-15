For Your Health: Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital

Derrick Jones, CEO Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital and Jill Klar, Interim CEO UNM Medical Group, joined New Mexico Living to talk about their new heath partnership.

This joint venture between Lovelace and UNM Hospital will allow patients greater access to cutting edge rehabilitation services and a more comprehensive spectrum of care. The official ribbon cutting is Wednesday, May 31, at the hospital located on Elm Street west of I-25.

