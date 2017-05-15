Durango police identify man accused of taking photos up women’s skirts

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Durango police have identified the man accused of taking pictures up the skirts of women.

A woman at the Walmart confronted the man on May 6 after she saw what he was doing. He fled the store.

Police released surveillance video of the man. It led them to 33-year-old Jaime Uriel Flores Carbajal. Police say he’s from Ignacio.

Carbajal is charged with suspicion of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification. He’s being held on a $10,000 bond.

They’re asking any other potential victims to come forward.