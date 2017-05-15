Conviction in scheme to smuggle drugs into Curry County jail

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) – Prosecutors say a 42-year-old Clovis man faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on convictions stemming from a scheme to smuggle drugs into the Curry County jail.

A jury in Clovis convicted Bernardo Baca on Friday of trafficking controlled substances, distribution of marijuana, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors say a package containing methamphetamine and marijuana was found in an alley near the jail and that jurors heard phone calls between Baca and his girlfriend indicating they schemed to get the drugs into the jail.

According to prosecutors, the girlfriend was jailed at the time and the drugs were originally placed in a place where she could pick them up when she went outside for recreation.

Baca is currently serving sentences on prior drug convictions.