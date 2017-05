ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says its non emergency phone line, (505) 242-COPS, “is experiencing some sporadic irregularities.”

APD says in rare instances when residents call the non-emergency line, the operator cannot hear them or the caller is unable to hear the operator. If this occurs, the caller is asked to hang up and call again.

Albuquerque police say their 911 call lines are not affected at this time.

APD says they are working to resolve the issue.