All-ages swimming event to benefit cancer research

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local event is suiting up to swim laps for cancer research, and everyone is invited to participate.

Splash Away Cancer celebrates the perseverance, resilience, and determination of cancer survivors, cancer fighters, and the memory of those who have lost their lives to the disease. Swimmers of all abilities are invited to jump in to raise money, and all proceeds support cancer research and patient care programs at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. The fundraising event takes place on Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 a.m., and costs $25.

For more information, visit the Splash Away Cancer website.