ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are out in full force connecting with the community.

Officers, were at three McDonalds locations Monday morning, for “Coffee with a Cop”. The department says the goal, is to give people an opportunity to chat with officers one on one, something one officer says is a rare, but welcome opportunity.

Officer Fred Duran says people talked with him about things as simple as what they carry on their belt, to ways to improve community policing.

We had a wonderful time at citywide #coffeewithacop this morning. Thanks to our partners & everyone who attended! #communitypolicing #APD pic.twitter.com/7zlU2TtPcQ — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) May 15, 2017