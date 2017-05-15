Albuquerque phone book misprint puts New Mexico on East Coast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — If you’re one of those people who still gets a phone book, you may have opened it up, looked at the map of the U.S. and wondered what happened to New Mexico.

There aren’t a whole lot of people who use phone books anymore, but if you look at page five of the Dex phone book, you’ll find New Mexico on the wrong side of the country.

In fact, everything is backwards.

You may not notice it at first, But a closer look, and something is obviously off.

“How the heck did that happen?” asked one Albuquerque resident.

“That’s a major defect,” said another.

The defect appears to be a simple printing error, which makes a big difference.

“I know it would confuse people,” said Texas resident Johnny De Leon.

Tourists and locals alike say people have a hard enough time figuring out where New Mexico is, even recognizing it’s part of the United States.

“People ask me sometimes if you have to have a passport to come to New Mexico,” said one tourist.

“Now they’re really not going to know where New Mexico is,” said an Albuquerque resident.

“I think they’re going to have to reprint a lot of phone books. That’s what I think,” said another resident.

KRQE News 13 contacted Dex Media — the company that prints these books for the Albuquerque metro.

Representatives sent the following statement:

Dex Media, official print directory publisher for CenturyLink, recognized a misprint in the March 2017 Albuquerque issue, where the map of the U.S. was printed backwards. We sincerely apologize for the error in question.

After evaluating the error, we concluded that reprinting and distributing a new directory to more than 312,000 Albuquerque residents would not be the most cost effective solution and would cause more confusion to consumers.

They say the Albuquerque metro phone books were the only ones with a map misprint.

Dex Media reps say they did correct their online directory.

