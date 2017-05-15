Albuquerque homeless shelter begins major expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major expansion of Joy Junction is underway.

The homeless shelter in the South Valley is adding a 52 unit apartment complex.

The shelter is the largest emergency shelter in New Mexico, helping as many as 300 people a night. Now, they are adding the 250 square foot apartments to give families and individuals a safe and more tranquil environment — something many of them need.

“They will have their own room, their own bathroom, and we will help them get back on their feet in absolute dignity,” Reynalds said.

The project is expected to be completed by fall 2017, all contractors working on the project are locally based.