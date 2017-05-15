Albuquerque city councilors to vote on budget bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s city council is set to vote on a bill to balance the budget.

Last week, the city was split on how to handle it and now KRQE News 13 has learned the mayor says he’s willing to compromise.

A group of city councilors proposed amending the mayor’s budget plan and wants to put $10 million more into public safety to fund things like more police service aide, new police vehicles and pay raises for firefighters.

The mayor initially said it was not balanced. He’s now suggesting scaling back their plan and funding it by increasing fees for certain services like trash collection.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at Vincent Griego chambers.