Potential collapse of former brine well has Carlsbad parents worried

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE)– A massive sinkhole has some New Mexico parents worried about their kids riding the school bus.

Experts say a former brine well in Carlsbad could collapse within the next few years that would create a 300-foot wide crater and possibly cause deaths.

Governor Martinez recently approved funds to repair the unstable area, but the Carlsbad Current Argus reports, about half of Carlsbad’s school buses still drive over the former well.

Eddy County says the school district will be the first to be warned if an imminent collapse is expected.