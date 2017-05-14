Mom living on roof for a week finally comes down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Time is finally up for a Farmington mom who spent a whole week on a roof of a business in hopes to raise awareness for homelessness.

Sunday, Shonna Jordan, finally came down from the roof of an Albuquerque auto repair shop near Louisiana and Montgomery. She was hoping her strange stunt would garner attention, and help her raise money for homeless-helping organizations.

It was her third year doing it, but the first time in Albuquerque. She said she plans to do it again next year, despite some interesting weather during the week.

“It was crazy. There were 60 mph winds. My shade tent broke. I had heat exhaustion. I got really sick, but it was really worth it. I had so many people come up and tell me beautiful stories about people you never knew were homeless,” she said.

Jordan’s goal was to raise at least $200,000. So far, she’s raised $65,000.