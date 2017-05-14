Man facing charges after allegedly beating his mother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque Police say early Saturday morning, they were called to a home near San Mateo and Candelaria.

Inside the house was a woman who had been battered, beaten and left bloody. Also in the house was her 25-year-old son, Mariano Pokagon, who had blood on his hands.

Pokagon told officers he was visiting his mom for Mother’s Day.

As police went to arrest Pokagon, his mom screamed at officers, threatening to fight them if they arrest her son.

She ended up in cuffs too, but was not taken into custody.

Pokagon has since bonded out of jail.