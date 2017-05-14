Man behind bars accused of terrorizing family over endangered hawk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Deputies say a man held a family at gunpoint, accusing them of shooting a hawk.

Carlos Proffit was arrested Saturday night by Bernalillo County Deputies on the Pajarito Mesa.

Proffit claims he saw the family shoot a red-tailed hawk, which is illegal to hunt, so he held them at gunpoint and called 911.

When deputies arrived, they say the mom, dad and three kids, 14, 11 and 6-years-old, were terrified.

One of the children did have what appeared to be a shotgun, deputies say, but the family claims they were just taking pictures of the bird.

Profitt was arrested for child abuse, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.