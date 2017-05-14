Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s painting, watch head to auction

In this undated photo provided by Christie's Images LTD. 2017, a watercolor painting dated Feb. 23, 1963 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is shown. The painting will be auctioned by Christie's on June 21, 2017 in New York. (Christie's Images LTD. 2017 via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A watercolor by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is being auctioned along with a Cartier watch she wore for years.

Christie’s said Thursday that the then-first lady, who painted as a hobby, created the 6½-inch by 8-inch artwork in 1963 as a gift for her brother-in-law, Stanislaw Radziwill.

Radziwill gave her the watch.

Both commemorate a 50-mile hike that Radziwill undertook as part of President John F. Kennedy’s physical fitness initiative. The first lady briefly joined the hike.

The painting depicts Radziwill walking with a Kennedy family friend.

The items are being offered as a single lot at a June 21 sale in New York. The presale estimate is $60,000 to $120,000.

The seller is anonymous. Part of the proceeds will benefit the National Endowment for the Arts.

