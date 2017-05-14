Chris’ Sunday Forecast

More wind and warm weather is ahead for Mother’s Day!

An area of high pressure continues to move off to the east and this position of the high will allow for some moisture to move into New Mexico today. This added moisture could trigger some spot storms across the higher terrain of northern and western New Mexico this afternoon.

The problem with these storms will be the lack of moisture at the surface. That means we could have a few gusty storms and dry lightning strikes. The storms will not be widespread, but some did pop up on Saturday and a few more could develop once again later today.

In addition to some dry, gusty storms…another round of strong southwesterly winds will kick up for today. The winds will gust from 30-40 mph in parts of the state this afternoon and early evening.

The wind will continue to get even stronger into early next week when an area of low pressure begins to move into the Four Corners region. This weather disturbance will also usher in cooler temperatures and showers by Tuesday and Wednesday.