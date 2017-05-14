Carlsbad man arrested after shooting leaves one woman dead and another injured

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE)– A man has been charged with murder after police say he shot two women outside a Carlsbad apartment building.

Fabian Carrasco was arrested after police say he told officers at the crime scene he was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police say two women were found in a car with gunshot wounds at a complex near North Mesa and West Pierce.

One woman was pronounced dead on scene, the other was taken to the hospital.

At last check the survivor was listed in stable condition.

The victims’ names have not been released.

KRQE will provide updates as details are made available.