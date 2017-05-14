Albuquerque man arrested accused of leading police on chase with child in car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police say a man’s mad dash from officers took him on a perilous foot chase across the interstate.

APD says Daniel Acosta was seen speeding and driving recklessly on west Central Saturday.

Police say Acosta fled from officers, eventually ditching his car at a dead end and running across I-40 near Unser, but he fell to the ground, and police tased him as officers say he reached for a gun.

APD says Acosta also had a box in his hands full of drugs.

Acosta allegedly had his two-year-old daughter in the car the whole time.

He also had a warrant for an incident back in March for driving recklessly with his 2-year-old in the car, punching his girlfriend and threatening to kill his girlfriend and a puppy.

In court Sunday, Acosta appeared to be uninterested.

Acosta needs 25-hunred dollars to get out of jail.