ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The 2017 New Mexico High School State Softball tournament is now a wrap. Champions from class 5A and 6A were crowned at UNM Softball Field on Saturday. Here are the Scores:

5A: #2 Artesia-2, #1 Aztec-7

6A: #3 Onate-0, #1 La Cueva-5