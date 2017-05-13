Santa Fe prison hold 5th Annual Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)– Doing crafts while doing time.

A fair held Saturday gave inmates a chance to show off their handiwork.

It was the 5th Annual Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair at the prison in Santa Fe. The fair displayed a variety of goods handcrafted and sold by the inmates themselves.

Part of proceeds go to families of victims as well as the Crime Victims Reparation Fund and inmate vocational programs.

