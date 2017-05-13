Santa Fe prison hold 5th Annual Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)– Doing crafts while doing time.
A fair held Saturday gave inmates a chance to show off their handiwork.
It was the 5th Annual Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair at the prison in Santa Fe. The fair displayed a variety of goods handcrafted and sold by the inmates themselves.
Part of proceeds go to families of victims as well as the Crime Victims Reparation Fund and inmate vocational programs.
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair x
