Sandoval County Deputies investigate a head on DWI crash with several fatalities

Sandoval County, NM (KRQE) – Deputies and the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit are investigating fatal DWI crash about 15 miles south of Cuba on US 550.

Deputies say the crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. Friday when a large work truck was north bound on US 550 and crossed into the southbound lanes colliding with a Chevrolet Tahoe head on.

They said the crash resulted in severe damage to both vehicles and the Chevrolet Tahoe caught fire as a result of the collision.

No one inside the Tahoe survived.

The work truck had 4 people inside, the driver died at the scene, according to deputies.

One person in the work truck was transported to the hospital by air ambulance and two were transported by ground ambulance.

US 550 was closed to traffic for a period of time.

The cause of the crash has not been determined and is under investigation.

Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash however the determination of alcohol use is under investigation.

The identities of the crash victims will not be released until their identities have been determined and the next of kin have been notified.

The number of occupants of the Tahoe has not been determined due to the severity of the crash and fire.