New Mexicans speak out against Congress’ plan to replace Obamacare

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of New Mexicans gathered today to speak out against Congress’ plan for replacing Obamacare.

Crowds joined Democrats, U.S. Senator, Martin Heinrich and Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham, at Tiguex Park today.

Organizers said if the plan known as “Trump Care” passed by the House, passes the Senate, they expect about 250,000 New Mexicans to lose their coverage. Senator Heinrich said he thinks there’s a better way.

“I think we need to hang onto the progress we’ve made, fix the things that aren’t working and move forward, not repeal and replace and start from scratch,” he said.

Some of the group’s main concerns about the bill, loss of funding for Medicaid and reduced coverage requirements for pre-existing conditions.