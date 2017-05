LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 250,000 pounds of frozen burritos are being recalled over possible listeria contamination.

The products are from the Las Cruces-based Green Chile Food Company. The USDA said a routine check turned up the problem, prompting the company to recall various burritos containing meat and poultry packaged between March 8 and May 10.

There have been no reported illnesses.