Man shot by officers now behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man Albuquerque Police shot and injured last week is finally behind bars after recovering at a hospital.

APD officers shot Jacob Pacheco earlier this month after they said he broke into a home and then tried to carjack a mom. KRQE News 13 has now learned he’s also accused of trying to steal an officer’s patrol car.

APD said Pacheco was first caught on video rummaging through a home near San Mateo and Central. The homeowner got a security system alert and called police.

According to a criminal complaint, when officers got to the scene, they saw Pacheco run out the front door, head across the street, and try to carjack Carolyn Palma at gunpoint.

Palma’s car doors were locked and she recounted the terrifying incident the next day.

“I can’t stop thinking about it. It’s just, he could have killed me,” she said.

APD said Pacheco then tried to steal an officer’s patrol car, but it was also locked. At that point, police said Pacheco lifted the gun in the direction of officers, so they fired at him, hitting his left arm.

In an interview afterwards, police said Pacheco admitted to the whole thing, including that he stole the gun from his grandpa.

Pacheco was finally booked into MDC last night after recovering from the gunshot wound. He faced a judge this morning, visibly bandaged. He argued for a low bond, citing the need to take care of his injuries from the gunshot.

The judge immediately set his bond at $7,500. Pacheco has a history of arrests for robbery and theft.