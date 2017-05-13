Man arrested for alleged robbery spree in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque man has been arrested for four robberies committed in less than an hour’s time.

Albuquerque Police say Anthony Romero went on a crime spree on Tuesday night around just before 10 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint, Romero robbed two men at an ATM, then went across the street and robbed the Albertson’s in northwest Albuquerque, followed by the Dion’s near Cottonwood Mall. Romero then allegedly robbed the Smith’s at Paseo and Golf Course.

APD says they had their eyes on Romero days earlier, suspecting him in other robberies.

Police say Romero was also driving a stolen car during the robberies.

Romero is being held at MDC without bond.