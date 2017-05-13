Company offers to bond out mom this Mother’s Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mother’s Day is a day to spend with your mom, unless she’s locked up in jail.

Now a local bail bonds company is advertising their services just in time for Sunday.

Metropolitan Bail Bonds tweeted and posted to Facebook, asking people if they knew a mom who couldn’t afford to bond out. They’re encouraging you to give them a call and they’ll try to get her out.

“If the sole reason that someone’s in custody is because they can’t afford bond then we need to as bonding companies, afford them that right to be released,” said Juan Chavez, the owner of Metropolitan Bail Bonds.

He said most people don’t realize bonds can be pain off in installments.

“I think that’s really an amazing thing, like I’ve never seen anything similar to that before, and I really love it,” said an Albuquerque woman when reading the tweet.

Chavez said they won’t be throwing caution to the wind.

“We’ll still maintain public safety and having a responsible person co-sign and insuring the court that that person will appear at every court hearing,” he said.

Chavez said they’re hoping to do a little good and help bring families together, if paying bond is what’s keeping them apart.

“That’s what it’s really all about, spending time with your mom on mother’s day,” said Chavez.

The Mother’s Day marketing idea has been mostly well-received, with little negative feedback.