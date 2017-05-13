Chris’ Saturday Forecast

A warm and breezy to windy weekend is ahead for New Mexico with some gusty storms possible too.

An area of high pressure is moving off to the east and this position of the high will allow for some moisture to move into New Mexico this weekend. This added moisture could trigger some spot storms across the higher terrain of northern and western New Mexico. The problem with these storms will be the lack of moisture at the surface. That means we could have a few gusty storms and dry lightning strikes in parts of the state. These storms will not be widespread but a few will be possible both today and on Mother’s Day.

The bigger weather story for this weekend will be the wind. Strong southwesterly winds will help warm temperatures each afternoon into the 70s, 80s and 90s. The winds will gust from 35-40 mph in parts of the state each day.

The wind will continue to get even stronger into early next week when an area of low pressure begins to move into the Four Corners region. This weather disturbance will also usher in cooler temperatures and showers by Tuesday and Wednesday.