CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE)– Carlsbad Police say one woman is dead and another injured after a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. in Carlsbad at the Vista Del Sol Apartments on North Mesa near West Pierce.

Police say the two women were found in a car with gunshot wounds.

No other details have been released, including the names of the women.

Police say they have talked to a person of interest but are asking anyone with information to call police.