Walking tour of Ancestral Pueblo Site is gearing up with participants.

An ancient pueblo highlights a guided walking tour near Abiquiu.

May is Heritage Preservation Month. Santa Fe National Forest is offering a walking tour of the Ancestral Pueblo site of Poshuouinge – “the village above the muddy river” – along the banks of the Rio Chama near Abiquiu. The 23-acre site is a large Classic Period pueblo occupied from ca. AD 1375 to 1500. The tour is on Friday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and participation is open to all.

