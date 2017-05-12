The Goddard Rockets head to baseball title game a fourth straight time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Maybe this is the time they will complete the job. The Goddard Rockets have played for a championship the prior three seasons. They will play for the Class 5A title Saturday after defeating St. Pius 5-3 Friday. With only one out, St. Pius had an opportunity to possibly get a walk off victory. Goddard third baseman Luke Fink had other plans.

He ended the game by helping the Rockets turn a double play in the final inning when the bases were loaded for St. Pius. The Rockets will face the Academy Chargers in the Class 5A Championship game. Sebastian Baca drove in a pair of runs to help the cause for St. Pius in a semifinal game against Miyamura Friday night. Academy won the game 7-3. The Class 5A Championship game is 3pm at Isotopes Park Saturday.