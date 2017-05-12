Section of I-25 in Albuquerque area will close Sunday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A five-mile stretch of northbound and southbound Interstate 25 in the Albuquerque area will be closed and traffic diverted for about an hour late Sunday night to allow for passage of a very large load.

The New Mexico State Police said the closure starting at 10 p.m. will shut down I-25 between Exit 215 at Broadway Boulevard SE and Exit 220 at Rio Bravo Boulevard SE.

The State Police said traffic will be diverted onto Broadway but that drivers should consider taking alternate routes because there will be traffic delays during the closures.

State Police spokesman Carl Christiansen said the large load is a piece of mining equipment.