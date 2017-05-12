Questions emerge about police lapel video in Hawkes’ shooting death case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are new questions about the deadly shooting of a woman by an Albuquerque Police Department officer.

Suspected truck thief Mary Hawkes was shot and killed after a brief foot chase with police near Zuni and Wyoming in 2014. Her family is suing for wrongful death.

Now, new court filings include testimony from a former police officer and consultant, saying some of the lapel videos from the shooting were edited before they were uploaded and saved as evidence.

The lawsuit is now accusing APD of spoilage and asking for sanctions. The documents also claim fellow officers on the scene have changed their testimony.

The city has denied claims officers edited videos to protect other officers and original versions are saved.