Program provides fourth graders with free admission to National Parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the summer approaches, one program is giving kids a chance to get out and explore.

Through the “Every Kid in a Park” program, fourth graders can participate in a fun, online activity and earn free admission to any National Park, Forests Monument or Historic Site.

In New Mexico, kids can use the pass at places like Tent Rocks National Monument, the Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument and  many other recreational sites throughout the state.

The pass is good though their entire fourth grade year.

