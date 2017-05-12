New Mexico woman collecting items for kids in foster care

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local woman wanted to give to children in foster care something to call their own, and the community is responding in a big way.

Gloria Brown ended up collecting 150 backpacks, 24 cases of diapers, 54 toothbrushes and other items.

Brown, an escrow officer, said after seeing the call from CYFD she simply asked around the realty community for help, and she said she’s not finished.

“We’re going to the rest of the real estate community that I couldn’t get to last time, and asked them if they would like to donate and maybe next time we can make it even bigger and better for the kids,” Brown said.

If you want to help out with donations, “Pull Together” has several drop off sites throughout New Mexico.

