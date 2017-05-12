May 12th Morning Rush: Questioning continues in fifth day of Tai Chan trial

The Five Facts

1. The murder trial of Former Deputy Tai Chan continues with the defense asking the questions. Defense attorneys plan to cross-examine one of the police officers who responded to the scene and found Deputy Jeremy Martin bleeding and unresponsive. Chan accused of murdering Martin after a night of drinking in Las Cruces. The two deputies were on duty, completing a prisoner a transport. Chan’s attorney’s claim self-defense.

2. Monday Albuquerque’s city council is set to vote on how to balance Albuquerque’s budget. There’s a fight about where the money should go. A group of city councilors wants to put $10 million more into public safety to fund police service aides, a new fire rescue and salary increases for firefighters. Their plan doesn’t raise taxes but the mayor’s office called the councilors’ proposal “not structurally balanced.”

3. A cool and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Afternoon highs will be warmer than what we felt Thursday – expect widespread 60s, 70s and 80s (Albuquerque-metro: low 80s).

4. A letter from, Albuquerque High’s principal is getting a lot of attention after he warns staff not to protest. Last week, teachers and students protested worried about larger class sizes and freezes on school activities if lawmakers can’t agree on a budget. The principal’s letter says in part, if any staff member is found organizing or participating in walkouts, they could be disciplined.

5. Mother’s day is just two days away. The National Retail Federation says shoppers are expected to spend $186 on average to help make mom’s day special and if that includes taking mom out for brunch, be prepared to wait. Local restaurants say their reservations sheet is filling up fast. Last year, customers at popular brunch spots waited more than an hour for a table. If you’re still scrambling, apps like Open Table can narrow down which restaurants are still taking reservations.

