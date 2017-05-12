Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

Sunny Holiday Weekend

By Published:

High-pressure will drift over the state on Saturday leading to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs in the metro area will top out in the mid 80s. Sunday looks nice too with warm temperatures and breezy conditions. Next week two storm systems are likely to get close to the state at least cranking up the winds and possibly bringing some showers.

Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast