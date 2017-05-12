Man accused of running over homeless man released, ordered not to drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An unusual condition of release for an Albuquerque realtor charged with murder. Chris Pino is accused of running over a homeless man with his Hummer killing him.

Earlier this week, prosecutors requested to keep Pino locked up without bond but Friday a judge denied that request. The judge did order Pino to not drive a vehicle of any kind. Going as far as saying not even a Moped.

Pino’s had already posted a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

Pino does not have an extensive criminal history.