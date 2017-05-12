Los Alamos to host bear-safety event this weekend

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique festival will be going on this weekend in Los Alamos. It’s the first annual “Bear Festival” to educate people about bear-safety.

Last year, there were several run-ins with bears in the area — with the animals getting into garbage cans, hitching a ride on garbage trucks, and the unfortunate incident when a woman running a marathon was attacked by a sow protecting her cubs in the Valles Caldera.

Saturday, festival goers will learn what to do if they encounter a bear, how to protect their homes from unwanted visits, and get general information about bear behavior.

For kids, there will be games, like a bear-themed scavenger hunt. There’s even an “Eat Like a Bear” buffet Friday night.

