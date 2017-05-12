Local band uses music to inspire at-risk youth worldwide.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One band is using the positive healing power of music to make a difference in the world.

Albuquerque band Reviva and Phillip Montalban are planning a fundraiser for Mother’s Day weekend. Their shared mission is to provide at-risk youth with both musical and life skills that help express their viewpoints about the challenges they face, in a productive manner. To raise funds for their altruistic mission, they will perform on Sunday, May 14, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Dialogue Brewery.

For more information on Reviva or their efforts to empower at-risk populations, visit the Reviva website.