La Cueva and Cleveland will meet on the diamond for 6A title game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It will be number one against number two. The top seed La Cueva Bears knocked defending champion Carlsbad out of the playoffs 5-3 Friday to advance to the Class 6A Championship game. The Bears jumped on the Cavemen with two runs in the first inning.

Ryan Phillips connected on a ball that found it’s way to right field. It allowed Jack Pineda to score.Designated hitter Jonathan Stroman followed up by tapping the ball just beyond the reach of the Carlsbad pitcher. The catcher made a play on the ball and had a bad throw trying to get Stroman at first base. That allowed the second run to score.

Two runs would end up being the difference in the game. Before the Bears defeated Carlsbad, second seed Cleveland dismantled Piedra Vista 10-2 for their right to play for a title. It will be Cleveland’s first time in the championship game. Robert Healy RBI single tied the game for Cleveland at one in the second inning.

Jack Murano later crushed the ball all the way to the wall in right to bring in two more runs. The three runs would end up being enough because the Storm only gave up two. The Class 6A Championship game is 6pm Saturday at Isotopes Park.