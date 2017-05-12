Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A cool and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Afternoon highs will be warmer than what we felt Thursday – expect widespread 60s, 70s and 80s (Albuquerque-metro: low 80s). High pressure building overhead will blanket the state with sunshine… with only one exception: the Northern Mountains. Leftover moisture and lift provided by daytime heating will likely trigger a handful of isolated to spotty storms over the higher terrain of northern NM. However, coverage and intensity will be extremely limited.

SATURDAY: Warmer temperatures will stretch from stateline to stateline with highs soaring well into the 60s, 70s and 80s (even 90s found farther south!) Mostly sunny conditions are expected with a few more isolated storms possible over the Northern Mountains (similar set-up to Friday). Winds will begin to increase out of the southwest.

SUNDAY: Breezy to windy conditions will be the main focus as we finish up the weekend. Temperatures will not be a concern as most of us climb back to near (even above) seasonal averages.