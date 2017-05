Kevin Horan, the artist behind ‘Chattel’ joined New Mexico Living to invite us to his exhibition in Santa Fe.

Kevin has landed the job of the decade capturing the awesome personalities of his neighbors Sydney, Stanley and Moolahlah, and they all have one thing in common, they’re goats.

The gallery opening reception is Friday, May 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Globe Gallery, 727 Canyon Road in Santa Fe. The show runs through July 5.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living