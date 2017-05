ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Metropolitan Detention Center guard accused of raping female inmates has been found not guilty.

Enock Arvizo resigned from MDC in 2015 after an inmate said he raped her in the elevator at District Court while escorting her from a hearing.

After that, other inmates came forward claiming Arviso raped them. In all, Arviso was facing 11 counts of sexual assault.

He is set to go on trial in two other cases this summer.