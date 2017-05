ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first phase of renovations at a northeast Albuquerque park was unveiled Friday.

Ribbon was cut at Villella Park near Comanche and San Mateo.

Parks and Rec converted two deteriorating tennis courts into six brand-new pickleball courts.

They also added a shade structure and a picnic area.

The next phase will include basketball courts, upgrading irrigation and turf.