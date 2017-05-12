Defense to cross-examine police officer in retrial of Santa Fe County Deputy

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Defense attorneys will ask the questions Friday morning in the retrial of former Santa Fe County Deputy, Tai Chan.

Defense attorneys plan to cross-examine a police officer who testified for the prosecution Thursday. He answered questions about responding to the scene, finding Jeremy Martin bleeding and unresponsive.

Jurors also heard an audio recording from the night of the shooting.

It can be tough, at times, to make out what the voices are saying. The audio details retired Las Cruces Sgt. Todd Froats found when he responded that October night in 2014.

A Hotel Encanto security guard also took the witness stand, Thursday. He testified about seeing Martin and Chan. The two were said to be arguing before shots rang out.

Chan is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his partner, Jeremy Martin, but his attorneys claim self-defense.

Friday marks day five of the retrial after Chan’s first trial ended in a hung jury, last year.