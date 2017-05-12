Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

High pressure returns for the start of the weekend. That means sunshine and much warmer temperatures are ahead.

Highs will be returning to the 70s, 80s and 90s for most of the state. The wind will be a factor on Saturday and Sunday with strong southerly winds helping boost temperatures back to warmer than normal highs over the next few days.

The weekend will be mostly dry. There’s only a slight chance for a few spot showers over northern New Mexico on Saturday and extreme eastern New Mexico could see a few thunderstorms on Sunday.

Overall the weather looks to be fairly nice and warm for Mother’s Day Weekend!