Ceramic mugs showcase pueblo culture and heritage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Our state has a rich history of culture. To highlight that, the New Mexico Tourism Department held a Travel Tank,” a Shark Tank inspired competition to bring attention to the people and places throughout our state.

Entrepreneurs and business owners had just a couple of minutes to pitch different ideas to garner the interest of the judges. One of the pitches were ceramic mugs created by local pueblo artists. Each one representing the culture and heritage of the pueblo in which it came from.

You may remember the travel mugs that the Pueblo Indian Cultural Center unveiled in December of 2016. Officials say they’ve sold over 8,000.

That success spurred the idea to create ceramic mugs to showcase the work of those pueblo artists even more and get younger generations interested in traditional art through something modern like “Starbucks style” mugs.

Officials tell me each of the five mugs were handmade using traditional methods. They say each of the designs shows the culture of the artists and their pueblos.

The best part is that proceeds from each mug sold will go back to the pueblo.

“We are always interested in preserving cultural ways and particularly with pueblo. This is another way of enhancing that through the eye of us to the audience,” said Andrew Thomas.

Officials say they will be rolling out more mugs in phases. Right now, they’re in talks with artists from pueblos in Northern New Mexico.

They hope to eventually have all 19 pueblos represented through these mugs.

