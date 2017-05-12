Business bingo hits West Central area impacted by ART

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new draw to get you shopping on one part of Central Avenue that’s been hurt by the Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction. It’s essentially business bingo, and you could win prizes, too.

The game launches Saturday and is the brainchild of the Small Business Resource Collaborative.

“This bingo thing pretty awesome.. It’s going to bring people into our businesses that have never been here before. It gives them an incentive,” said Bessie Romero, owner of Bessie’s Lace and More.

Her business is celebrating its 25th anniversary Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live music, food vendors, giveaways and a canned food drive. Bingo cards will be available at Bessie’s, according to the SBRC.

Bingo cards will also be available at businesses in the game area, on Central between Atrisco and Coors through mid-June. Game cards can also be downloaded from the SBRCabq.com, or their Facebook page.

“I think it’s a golden time to do that. If ART is as successful as planned, it could bring a lot of business and why not start now?” said Aaron Rix, a West Central shopper.

“Players can present their game cards at the ARTBeat on the Street event at 10:30 a.m. June 17 at Peter Pipers Pizza, 4101 Central Ave. NW. They will be entered to win a variety of donated prizes from Central Avenue businesses that have been working with the SBRC.

Winners will be announced between 11 a.m. and noon at the event, according to the Small Business Resource Collaborative.