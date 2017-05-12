Breakfast held in Albuquerque to honor Senior Affairs volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in our community are giving back in a big way, and Friday they were recognized for it.

More than 800 volunteers from the Department of Senior Affairs were honored at breakfast at the Hotel Albuquerque Friday morning.

These volunteers help make sure the elderly in our community experience a better quality of life.

Seniors get to participate in many different activities like wine tastings, road trips and full day fun-filled activities.

“The seniors really enjoy getting out, because they wouldn’t drive the places that we go. We go to Santa Rosa, Chimayo, Abiquiu, we go all over the state,” volunteer Ron Mansoldo said.

The volunteers have contributed more than $150,000 hours of service, saving the city $3.4 million in one year.