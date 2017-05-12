Breakfast held in Albuquerque to honor Senior Affairs volunteers

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in our community are giving back in a big way, and Friday they were recognized for it.

More than 800 volunteers from the Department of Senior Affairs were honored at breakfast at the Hotel Albuquerque Friday morning.

These volunteers help make sure the elderly in our community experience a better quality of life.

Seniors get to participate in many different activities like wine tastings, road trips and full day fun-filled activities.

“The seniors really enjoy getting out, because they wouldn’t drive the places that we go. We go to Santa Rosa, Chimayo, Abiquiu, we go all over the state,” volunteer Ron Mansoldo said.

The volunteers have contributed more than $150,000 hours of service, saving the city $3.4 million in one year.

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s